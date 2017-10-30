Boardman meets Massillon in playoff opener

Boardman Spartans Football Playoff Preview

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman has now advanced to Week 11 in five of the last eleven years.

The Spartans closed out the regular season by winning three of their last four games including a week 10 42-6 victory over Lakeside behind three touchdowns by quarterback Mike O’Horo.

In matchups against teams who finished with a winning record, the Spartans were 2-4 as they were outscored 26.8-13.3.

Boardman has allowed just 2 opponents to score 30-points in a game this season while the offense has tallied 30-points 4 times.

Sparty begins their playoff trek against Massillon.

Division 2 Region 7 Playoff Picture

#8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at #1 Walnut Ridge (8-1)

#5 New Albany (6-4) at #4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)

#6 Ashland (8-2) at #3 Mifflin (8-2)

#7 Boardman (6-4) at #2 Massillon (7-3)

2017 Schedule

Spartans 42 Lakeside 6

Fitch 28 Spartans 7

Spartans 20 Ursuline 14 2 OT

Spartans 28 Harding 21

Canfield 17 Spartans 7

Mooney 21 Spartans 7

Steubenville 42 Spartans 21

Spartans 39 Jackson 36

Spartans 35 Howland 17

Spartans 41 East 7

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 24.7

Scoring Defense: 20.9

Spartans’ Playoff History

Appearances: 10

Playoff Record: 6-9

Regional Championship: 2 (1987, 1995)

State Finalist: 1 (1987)

State Championship: None