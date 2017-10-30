Can Crestview slow down South Range this week?

Crestview Rebels Football Playoff Preview

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – After missing the playoffs last year, Crestview is back in Week 11. The Rebels have advanced to the post season in nine of the last ten years.

Since the Rebels last met South Range, they’ve won their final games of the season. The two schools will meet again this week.

Crestview was able to score 30-plus points 5 times and allowed just one team (South Range) to score more than 28-points this season.

Division 5 Region 17 Playoff Picture

#8 Crestview (6-4) at #1 South Range (10-0)

#5 Fairless (8-2) at #4 Akron Manchester (8-2)

#6 Gilmour Academy (6-4) at #3 Black River (9-1)

#7 Wickliffe (7-3) at #2 Grand Valley (10-0)

2017 Schedule

Rebels 39 Lakeview (PA) 0

Rebels 28 Indian Creek 25

Rebels 35 Kent Roosevelt 18

Rebels 54 Magnolia (WV) 9

South Range 34 Rebels 7

Shaw 21 Rebels 0

Warren JFK 28 Rebels 14

Rebels 48 Akron North 8

Struthers 16 Rebels 9

Rebels 41 West Branch 20

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 27.5

Scoring Defense: 17.9

Rebels’ Playoff History

Appearances: 15

Playoff Record: 12-14

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None