Columbiana faces top seeded Rootstown in week 11

Columbiana Clippers Football Playoff Preview

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The Clippers have now qualified for the post season in 9 of the last 15 years.

Columbiana had won five straight before their week ten loss to East Palestine.

The Clippers were 3-3 in games against teams who finished with a winning record this season.

Top seeded Rootstown will be the Clippers first opponent.

Division 6 Region 21 Playoff Picture

#8 Columbiana (7-3) at #1 Rootstown (10-0)

#5 Western Reserve (8-2) at #4 Norwayne (9-1)

#6 Liberty (8-2) at #3 Kirtland (10-0)

#7 East Palestine (8-2) at #2 Mogadore (8-1)

2017 Schedule

East Palestine 31 Clippers 22

Clippers 22 Southern 18

Clippers 24 Lisbon 19

Clippers 47 Wellsville 13

Clippers 34 United 14

Clippers 62 Leetonia 0

Springfield 35 Clippers 0

Clippers 38 McDonald 37 OT

Western Reserve 34 Clippers 3

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 29.4

Scoring Defense: 20.8

Clippers’ Playoff History

Appearances: 11

Playoff Record: 5-10

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None