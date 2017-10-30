Despite their week 10 loss, Girard averages 48 points per game

Girard Indians’ Football Playoff Preview

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Indians are making their first postseason appearance since 2014.

Throughout their first nine games of the season, Girard had won all nine games by an average margin of 41 points (50.6 to 10.3). In their regular season finale, the Indians were stymied by Liberty – 41-28. Their loss to the Leopards was the only game this season where a team was able to score over 30-points against Girard.

Girard is set to face Lakeview in Cortland.

Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture

#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)

#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)

#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)

#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

2017 Schedule

Liberty 41 Indians 28

Indians 55 LaBrae 21

Indians 66 Newton Falls 6

Indians 56 Brookfield 7

Indians 45 Campbell Memorial 0

Indians 51 Jefferson 0

Indians 54 Champion 0

Indians 42 Warren JFK 7

Indians 39 Hubbard 28

Indians 47 Niles 24

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 48.3

Scoring Defense: 13.4

Indians’ Playoff History

Appearances: 8

Playoff Record: 7-7

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None