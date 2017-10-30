Liberty enters post season following statement win

Liberty Leopards Football Playoff Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Leopards have advanced to the playoffs in four of the past six years. However, 2017 is their first trip since 2014.

Liberty had one of the most impressive wins in Week 10 by knocking off previously unbeaten Girard (41-28).

Liberty’s offense averaged 54 points per game over their last four outings (53.8).

The Leopards will meet Kirtland in their playoff opener.

Division 6 Region 21 Playoff Picture

#8 Columbiana (7-3) at #1 Rootstown (10-0)

#5 Western Reserve (8-2) at #4 Norwayne (9-1)

#6 Liberty (8-2) at #3 Kirtland (10-0)

#7 East Palestine (8-2) at #2 Mogadore (8-1)

2017 Schedule

Leopards 41 Girard 28

Leopards 52 Newton Falls 6

Leopards 53 Jefferson 18

Leopards 69 Champion 7

Leopards 34 LaBrae 20

Leopards 40 Campbell Memorial 7

Leopards 32 Brookfield 0

Leopards 48 Pymatuning Valley 6

Lakeview 30 Leopards 20

Struthers 41 Leopards 8

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 39.7

Scoring Defense: 16.3

Leopards’ Playoff History

Appearances: 9

Playoff Record: 6-8

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None