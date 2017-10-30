Longtime Austintown board member gets special dedication

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A longtime Austintown Board of Education member got a special recognition Monday from the school district.

The Board of Education meeting room is now known as the Dr. Ritchie Legacy Room. It’s in honor of Dr. David Ritchie, who has served as a board member for 50 years.

He has served since 1967 and has the record in Ohio as the longest serving board member.

Dr. Ritchie believes his long tenure has helped the district over the years.

“I hope it’s helped us have some stability,” he said. “Serving these years and with past experiences, it helped me as we went along. That was great.”

During Dr. Ritchie’s tenure, there have been four new school buildings, including Fitch High in 1968. He has also worked with nine different superintendents.

Besides having the room named after him, Dr. Ritchie was also given a special chair for board meetings.