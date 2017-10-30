Nearly 500 vehicles pass through Boardman OVI checkpoint

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Saturday night in Boardman.
The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at Market and Hillman streets.
A total of 496 vehicles passed through, seven of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.
Officers arrested two people for OVI.
In addition, the checkpoint and saturation patrol also resulted in:
- 4 summonses for driving under suspension
- 4 citations for adult restraint
- 2 citations for child restraint
- 3 summonses for drug abuse
- 2 summonses for drug paraphernalia
- 1 summons for open container
- 1 citation for turn signal
- 1 citation for traffic control device