Nearly 500 vehicles pass through Boardman OVI checkpoint

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Results have been released from a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrol Saturday night in Boardman.

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted the checkpoint at Market and Hillman streets.

A total of 496 vehicles passed through, seven of which were directed to a diversion area for further investigation.

Officers arrested two people for OVI.

In addition, the checkpoint and saturation patrol also resulted in:

  • 4 summonses for driving under suspension
  • 4 citations for adult restraint
  • 2 citations for child restraint
  • 3 summonses for drug abuse
  • 2 summonses for drug paraphernalia
  • 1 summons for open container
  • 1 citation for turn signal
  • 1 citation for traffic control device

 

