Nugget of Knowledge: Doggy bags

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The doggie bag goes back to the ancient Romans..they took their own napkins to dinners and they started using napkins to take leftovers home.

The modern doggie bag as we know it began in the 1940s with World War II and food shortages on the home front.

The government told pet owners go ahead and feed your pets table scarps.

In 1943, a San Francisco café started offering patrons cartons to take their leftovers home for their pets.

Then hotels in Seattle, Washington gave diners wax paper bags with the label “Bones for Bowser” and soon the practice spread.

Then people began to ask for these doggie bags to take home food for themselves…and etiquette experts were horrified.

But today, given the portions were get in restaurants, doggie bags make sense…for anyone, pet or human.

Most people in England are reluctant to ask for a bag…but they do…and it’s starting to catch on in Sweden…but in Italy or France, restaurants frown on it.

