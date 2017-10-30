Salem gains playoff berth, will take on Steubenville

Salem Quakers Football Playoff Preview

Salem, Ohio (WYTV) – Salem has now qualified for the post season in two of the past three seasons.

The Quakers advanced to week eleven after their 48-8 win over West Branch on Saturday. Salem finished the regular season with three consecutive wins after allowing Alliance to rack up 70 points.

Salem will take on Steubenville in its playoff opener.

Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture

#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)

#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)

#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)

#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)

2017 Schedule

Quakers 48 West Branch 8

Quakers 43 Louisville 35

Quakers 36 Minerva 0

Alliance 70 Quakers 40

Marlington 20 Quakers 16

Canton South 47 Quakers 27

Quakers 27 Carrollton 14

Quakers 17 East Liverpool 6

Quakers 21 United 9

Quakers 34 East Palestine 28

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 30.9

Scoring Defense: 23.7

Quakers’ Playoff History

Appearances: 4

Playoff Record: 2-3

Regional Championship: None

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None