Sporadic weather creates concerns for some local farmers

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Farming is still a big part of the Valley’s economy, and the weather can make or break a farmer’s year.

This past summer was certainly up and down as far as the weather is concerned. For some farmers, that has been a good thing. Others, that’s not the case.

This year, farmers dealt with a wet spring and then a long, cool summer. Finally, at the very end, there were three weeks of record-breaking heat.

Steve Montgomery, of Lamp Post Farm in Columbiana, said the toughest thing for farmers is to deal with those weather changes.

“I don’t know that we’re hand-in-hand with weather as much as we are read and react. We’re dependent on it. We’re in relationship to it. It impacts us greatly,” he said.

