Standoff in Youngstown leads to arrest, 4 people freed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown is facing domestic violence and kidnapping charges after holding four people, including two children inside a house and refusing to come out.

The incident started about 8 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to Thornton Avenue on reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they encountered a woman who told them that her friend had been dragged from her car and taken inside the house.

The woman said she came to the house to pick up the woman and her son, but when she approached the house she saw the woman’s belongings lying on the street. She said the woman came outside and as they were picking up her belongings, 26-year-old Ricky Carter came out of the house. grabbed the woman and forced her back inside.

The woman then told police that Carter ordered her to leave or he was going to start shooting. The woman also said she knew Carter to carry guns and that he had several inside the house, the report stated.

Police called for additional officers and surrounded the house. After about an hour, police were able to get Carter to release the people inside the house, and then later a SWAT team was able to get Carter out of the house.

There were two adults and two children being held inside the home.

The woman who was believed to have been dragged inside the house told police that she and Carter argued but that she chose to stay because she did not want to upset him, according to the report.

Police noted in the report that Carter did not have a weapon on him and did not use a weapon to hold the people inside the house.

Carter was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.