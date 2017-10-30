Struthers seeks upset of #2 seed Perry

Struthers Wildcats’ Football Playoff Preview
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Struthers football program is making its first back-to-back appearance in the postseason in school history (2016, 2017).
The Wildcats had won three in a row before their week ten loss to Lakeview (28-8).
The ‘Cats finished sixth among area playoff teams tied in opponents’ winning percentage (54.0%) with Canfield.
Struthers will face Perry in round one of the postseason.
Division 4 Region 13 Playoff Picture
#8 Salem (7-3) at #1 Steubenville (10-0)
#5 Mooney (6-4) at #4 Poland (8-2)
#6 Girard (9-1) at #3 Lakeview (9-1)
#7 Struthers (7-3) at #2 Perry (10-0)
2017 Schedule
Lakeview 28 Wildcats 8
Wildcats 35 Edgewood 0
Wildcats 20 Hubbard 14
Wildcats 41 Campbell Memorial 6
Poland 33 Wildcats 0
Canfield 34 Wildcats 12
Wildcats 36 Jefferson 6
Wildcats 41 Niles 23
Wildcats 16 Crestview 9
Wildcats 41 Liberty 8
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 25.0
Scoring Defense: 16.1
Wildcats’ Playoff History
Appearances: 7
Playoff Record: 3-6
Regional Championship: None
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None