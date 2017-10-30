SUV hits landscaping trailer, injuring two workers in Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two men were injured after a driver hit the back of a landscaping trailer, which was carrying a riding lawnmower.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Warner Road.

Morgan Smith-Nagy, 20, was driving the SUV that crashed into the trailer, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Timothy Grimm.

Grimm said David Myers, Jr., of Niles, was driving the lawnmower off of the trailer at the time it was hit. He was thrown to the ground and dislocated his shoulder.

James Cook, 26, was next to the trailer removing a weed whacker when he was hit by the mower as it fell from the trailer. He had injuries to his back, right arm and right hip as a result.

Both men were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown by ambulance.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, but she also went to to the hospital to get checked out.

Smith-Nagy told police that she tried to swerve to miss the trailer but was unable to get out of the way fast enough, Grimm said.

Highway Patrol said charges against Smith-Nagy are pending.