Western Reserve back in the playoffs after missing last year

Western Reserve Blue Devils Football Playoff Preview
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – After advancing to the playoffs in eight straight years (2008-2015), the Blue Devils are back in Week 11 after taking a one year hiatus from the field.
In Reserve’s two losses this season, the Blue Devils were outscored 74-14. In their eight wins, the Devils combined for 336 points while allowing 51.
Reserve will face Norwayne.
Division 6 Region 21 Playoff Picture
#8 Columbiana (7-3) at #1 Rootstown (10-0)
#5 Western Reserve (8-2) at #4 Norwayne (9-1)
#6 Liberty (8-2) at #3 Kirtland (10-0)
#7 East Palestine (8-2) at #2 Mogadore (8-1)
2017 Schedule
Blue Devils 43 Jackson-Milton 0
Blue Devils 13 McDonald 8
Blue Devils 41 Waterloo 0
Springfield 40 Blue Devils 14
Blue Devils 41 Lowellville 0
Blue Devils 53 Mineral Ridge 7
Blue Devils 68 Sebring 0
Blue Devils 43 Steubenville Catholic Central 33
South Range 34 Blue Devils 0
Blue Devils 34 Columbiana 3
Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 35.1
Scoring Defense: 12.5
Blue Devils’ Playoff History
Appearances: 11
Playoff Record: 11-10
Regional Championship: 2 (2011, 2013)
State Finalist: None
State Championship: None