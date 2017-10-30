Western Reserve back in the playoffs after missing last year

Western Reserve Blue Devils Football Playoff Preview

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – After advancing to the playoffs in eight straight years (2008-2015), the Blue Devils are back in Week 11 after taking a one year hiatus from the field.

In Reserve’s two losses this season, the Blue Devils were outscored 74-14. In their eight wins, the Devils combined for 336 points while allowing 51.

Reserve will face Norwayne.

Division 6 Region 21 Playoff Picture

#8 Columbiana (7-3) at #1 Rootstown (10-0)

#5 Western Reserve (8-2) at #4 Norwayne (9-1)

#6 Liberty (8-2) at #3 Kirtland (10-0)

#7 East Palestine (8-2) at #2 Mogadore (8-1)

2017 Schedule

Blue Devils 43 Jackson-Milton 0

Blue Devils 13 McDonald 8

Blue Devils 41 Waterloo 0

Springfield 40 Blue Devils 14

Blue Devils 41 Lowellville 0

Blue Devils 53 Mineral Ridge 7

Blue Devils 68 Sebring 0

Blue Devils 43 Steubenville Catholic Central 33

South Range 34 Blue Devils 0

Blue Devils 34 Columbiana 3

Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 35.1

Scoring Defense: 12.5

Blue Devils’ Playoff History

Appearances: 11

Playoff Record: 11-10

Regional Championship: 2 (2011, 2013)

State Finalist: None

State Championship: None