Canfield blanks Revere; Cardinals advance to Regional Final



RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield blanked Richfield Revere 2-0 in the Division II Girls Soccer Regional Semifinals at Ravenna High School Tuesday night.

It is the Cardinals’ first trip to Regionals since 2014.

Canfield held the advantage in shots 26-7.

Chloe Kalina and Alana Petracci each scored a goal in the victory. Macey Malinky had an assist on each goal.

Canfield Goalkeeper Lauren Shaker finished with seven saves.

Canfield improves to 14-2-4 overall on the season. The Cardinals advance to face Mentor Lake Catholic in the Division II Regional Finals on Saturday. Game site and time is TBA.