Canfield blanks Revere; Cardinals advance to Regional Final

RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield blanked Richfield Revere 2-0 in the Division II Girls Soccer Regional Semifinals at Ravenna High School Tuesday night.
It is the Cardinals’ first trip to Regionals since 2014.
Canfield held the advantage in shots 26-7.
Chloe Kalina and Alana Petracci each scored a goal in the victory. Macey Malinky had an assist on each goal.
Canfield Goalkeeper Lauren Shaker finished with seven saves.
Canfield improves to 14-2-4 overall on the season. The Cardinals advance to face Mentor Lake Catholic in the Division II Regional Finals on Saturday. Game site and time is TBA.