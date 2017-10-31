Employee: Braking Point Recovery Center workers receive paychecks

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Braking Point Recovery Center employees have been paid, according to employee Tom O’Donnell.

Employees were supposed to be paid on Friday, but their paychecks were delayed after 100 FBI, IRS, and other federal agents raided the business last week.

Then, on Monday, employees received layoff notices.

In his letter to employees, Owner Ryan Sheridan wrote that the layoffs were necessary due to the Ohio Department of Medicaid suspending its contract with the facility.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Unit is one of the agencies investigating the center, but the government has given no update on its investigation. No charges have been filed yet.