Greene Eagle Winery tells the tale of headless horseman

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Greene Eagle Winery in Cortland and the Trumbull New Theatre Players tell the tale of Sleepy Hollow:

Once upon a time, so the legend goes, there lived a young school teacher, a young lady he loved and something dark and terrible in the forest.

Twenty years after the Revolutionary War, a new schoolmaster by the name of Ichabod Crane comes to the little community of Sleepy Hollow.

There are all manner of spooks and spirits in these woods. Ichabod shrugs off the warnings; he says he has experience with ghosts and goblins.

Then, a woman touches his life — a young lady named Katrina Van Tassel.

Ichabod is determined to make Katrina his wife and to make her father’s farmland his own.

A silent feud begins between the school teacher and a rival in the village, Bram Bones, as they compete to win Katrina’s hand.

Ichabod tries to impress Katrina with his knowledge of books while Bram tries to embarrass Ichabod at every turn.

Bram begins plotting to have the last laugh.

As Ichabod rides from the village, his worst fear is realized — the Headless Horseman!

Was it Bram Bones or something else that chased him into these woods?

Ichabod Crane was never seen again.