Highway Patrol: Charges expected against driver who hit Youngtown Fire battalion chief

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said charges will be filed against the driver who hit and killed Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Ronald Russo.

Josephine Palmer, 48, of Northfield, faces vehicular homicide and failure to yield charges.

Highway Patrol said Palmer was driving the van that collided with Russo’s motorcycle in Ashtabula County.

Russo was heading northbound along State Route 45 when Palmer failed to yield at a stop sign, causing the crash, according to Highway Patrol.

Russo was taken to the hospital, but he passed away due to his injuries.

Troopers say they could not prove that Palmer was husing her phone at the time of the crash, but they do believe she was distracted.

Charges are expected to be filed formally today or Wednesday.