House in Warren transformed into recovery home for women



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new recovery home for women will soon be opening in Warren. God’s Refuge House is hosting an open house Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

On the outside, the facility looks just like a home. But the inside holds a dream more than 20 years in the making.

Pastor Julie Wike said stepping inside floods her with emotion.

“I just want to cry because I can’t believe how God has moved to be able to provide this for women,” Wike said.

Wike has been in recovery nearly 32 years. Now, her dream of helping other women overcome their addiction is becoming a reality.

Through prayer and generous donations, Wike was able to buy the home on Terra Alta Street in Warren and transform it into God’s Refuge House.

“It’s worth that 48 hours no sleep to get things done because it’s not about the people,” she said. “It’s about the women that are going to step foot in here that will have the hope that they don’t have to use again.”

The goal at God’s Refuge House is to use biblical teachings, along with a 12-step program and other basic life skills, to help women achieve sobriety.

Wike hopes to start with six women when they open their doors in December and eventually grow to 8-10.

The occupancy fee is $380 per month, but sponsorships are available to help offset the cost.

“I believe this is just the start,” Wike said. “Again, we are connecting with what’s already going on in our area because we don’t have all the answers.”