Man pleads not guilty to killing grandson’s father in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man accused of killing his grandson’s father was in court Tuesday morning.

Louis Littlejohn, 61, was indicted earlier this month on aggravated murder and other charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in a Mahoning County courtroom on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he shot Charles Pargo after an argument over custody of Pargo’s son. Littlejohn is the father of the baby’s mother.

The shooting happened at a home in the 3500 block of Belden Avenue in Youngstown. Police said Littlejohn shot Pargo as he was holding the baby.

Littlejohn is in jail on $1 million bond. His trial starts next month.