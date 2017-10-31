Man tells Warren PD boyfriend severely beat him after confronted about drug-use

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man told Warren police he was beaten until he blacked out and badly injured by his boyfriend and his friend after he confronted them about their drug use.

According to the report, the alleged victim — a Harrisburg, Pa., man — told police the incident a happened on Sept. 20. He didn’t report it until Friday because he says he feared for his life.

The victim told police he’d been living with his boyfriend on Belvedere Ave. in Warren. He said his boyfriend and a friend starting using Meth, and he confronted them about it.

According to the report, the victim said that a few days later on Sept. 20, he walked into the house and was hit in the face with a wrench by the friend. He added he was beaten on the ground by his boyfriend and the friend.

The victim told police the boyfriend took and smashed his cell phone when he tried to call police. He then continued to be beaten until he blacked out. He says he woke up to his boyfriend and friend doing drugs, and didn’t go to police or the hospital because he feared for his life.

According to the report, the victim said his sister took him to the hospital on Thursday to be treated for the incident. Doctors told them he has a broken neck and fractured eye socket and needs surgery.

No one has been arrested or charged for the incident at this time.