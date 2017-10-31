Nugget of Knowledge: Halloween lore

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

The movie “Halloween” was shot in the spring and it used fake autumn leaves.

The character Laurie Strode, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, was named after the director, John Carpenter’s first girlfriend.

The setting for the story is Illinois, but look at the cars: they have California license plates.

The first trick or treaters in Europe would go door to door dancing, singing songs and putting on skits in exchange for treats.

Door-to-door “begging” in America was mostly stopped in the 1930s, but it came back as a way to distract kids from pulling Halloween pranks.

Find your soul mate on Halloween: in some parts of Ireland, people celebrated Halloween by playing romantic fortune-telling games….games such as bobbing for apples, were actually meant to predict future romances.

In New England, this was called cabbage night…you left rotten cabbages and other vegetables on your neighbors doorsteps.

The owl was once a popular Halloween image.

In Medieval Europe, owls were witches, and to hear an owl’s call this night meant your doom.

Pumpkins come in orange, of course, but also in white, blue and green.

If you see a spider this day, it is the spirit of a loved on watching over you.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous ‘Nugget’? View previous ‘Nugget of Knowledge’ entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a ‘Nugget of Knowledge,’ send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com.