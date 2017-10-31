Poland, Jackson-Milton schools warn of cuts if levies fail

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Seven schools in Trumbull and Mahoning County are asking for levies to be passed in next Tuesday’s election.

Jackson-Milton and Poland schools are among the districts hoping to do so. For both of these schools, they’re renewals — and school leaders say cuts are inevitable if they aren’t passed.

“We just can’t lose $2.3 million annually and even think or figure what would we do next,” said David Janofa, Poland schools superintendent.

The Poland school district is asking for voters to approve a six-mill, five-year levy. It would raise nearly $2.3 million, and the money would be used for everyday expenses.

Poland superintendent David Janofa says Poland isn’t getting much help from state leaders in Columbus. The district hasn’t replaced retiring teachers, and they’ve closed buildings to try and save money.

Signs are also out around Jackson-Milton’s school campus asking for voters to pass the two levies on the ballot.

The district lost $150,000 in state and federal aid this year. There’s a five-year renewal, which would raise just short $1 million.

School leaders say if this one isn’t passed, their budget could fall into the red.

“Cause us to deficit-spend even more than we’re projected,” said John Zinger, Jackson-Milton schools treasurer. “Eventually it would cause a negative cash balance in the year 2021.”

And there’s a 0.9 mill levy for five years.

Jackson-Milton Treasurer John Zinger and superintendent Kirk Baker say this money would be used for permanent improvements — things like computers and roof repairs.

Canfield, Boardman and Lakeview schools are also asking for renewals, while both Niles and Southington schools are asking for additional money.