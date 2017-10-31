Warren mayor asking residents for their input

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren city residents will have a chance Wednesday to make their voices heard on where the city should go in the future.

It’s the next step in Warren’s comprehensive plan.

Earlier this year, the Trumbull County Planning Commission sent out surveys asking people for their opinions on what the city needs to do to grow and move forward. The answers allow the Planning Commission to gather input on the values and needs of the people who live there and put the plan into action.

The comprehensive plan is paid for by taxpayer dollars. That’s why Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said it’s crucial that citizens show up to the meeting and give their input.

“This is your opportunity to talk about the future of our city and to lay a groundwork and have input on generations to come on how the city’s going to look in the future,” Franklin said.

The meeting is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Warren City Council’s Chambers.

If you can’t make this one, there’s another one happening November 21.