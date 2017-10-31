Woman accused of soliciting undercover officer in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown woman was arrested on Monday, accused of soliciting an undercover Austintown officer.

Luz Goines, 19, is charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools.

Police said Goines agreed to meet the undercover officer on Monday afternoon. Police said she had advertised sex services in the dating section of a website known to be used for prostitution.

Police said Goines referred to herself in the advertisement as “The Puerto Rican Princess.”

An officer contacted her through the advertisement and reported that she advised that “outcall” services were $150 an hour or $100 for a half hour. She also sent nude photographs and discussed sex, according to a police report.

Police said once at the meeting location, Goines tried to run when spotting officers.

Police said Goines admitted to being involved with prostitution after becoming unemployed. Although Goines said she was working alone, a police report noted that another suspect had been facilitating sex for hire from Goines.

That person’s name was redacted from the police report, and police are continuing to investigate.

Goines is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.