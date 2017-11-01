Humane agent investigating death of pony in Hartford Township

HARTFORD, Ohio (WYTV) – Humane agents are investigating the death of a pony in Hartford Township after reports that it wasn’t being cared for properly.

A man called 911 on Tuesday, telling a dispatcher that a pony was in deplorable conditions at a home in the 3700 block of Bushnell Campbell Road. He said the pony hadn’t been fed.

He told investigators that someone went to check on the animal and upon questioning a man in the home, the man told him that he didn’t even know a pony was there. The caller told the dispatcher that the man had been staying at the home for a couple of weeks.

A Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputy was sent over to investigate and found that the pony had died. Investigators said attempts to give the pony medical attention had been unsuccessful.

A humane agent with the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County is investigating. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said they will assist in the investigation, if needed.

No charges have been filed yet.