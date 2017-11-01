Man beaten, robbed in Youngstown by suspects wearing Halloween masks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man told police that he was brutally beaten and robbed of over $1,000 in an attack on the back porch of his home.

The attack happened about 7:58 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2400 block of Elm Street.

According to a police report, the 63-year-old man told police that he had just gotten paid and was returning from a shopping trip to Walmart when a man wearing a Halloween mask attacked him on the rear steps of his home.

The suspect tackled the man and the two began fighting, the report stated. While this was going on, two other masked men appeared and began beating on the victim, kicking him and punching him in the face while the first suspect held him down, all the while demanding money.

One of the men reached into the victim’s back pocket and took his wallet containing $1,400 and then all three suspects ran away.

The victim said he drove around for a while looking for the suspects before calling his girlfriend, who then called police.

When officers arrived, they said that the victim had suffered several injuries and that his cheek looked to be caved in and possibly broken. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was immediately treated by a trauma team. He was last listed in stable condition.

The victim told police that only two other people knew about the cash in his pocket and that he did not know of anyone who would want to hurt him, the report stated.