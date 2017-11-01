Nugget of Knowledge: World War II slang

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Halloween lore

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

SNAFU: Situation normal, all fouled up.

TARFU: Things are really fouled up.

FUBAR: Fouled up beyond all recognition.

Beat your gums: talk a lot…maybe too much.

Chow Hound: the guy who’s always first in the dinner line…think “Mooch.”

Dear John: the letter from your wife or gal telling you it’s all over.

Eight Ball: the soldier who’s always screwing up.

Hubba! Hubba! to show enthusiasm over something.

Joe: coffee

Juice: electricity

Maggie’s Drawer’s: the red flag on the firing line that shows you missed your target.

Mickey Mouse Rules: petty rules…rules just for the sake of having rules.

That’s All She Wrote: the traditional yell from the mail clerk when he was done distributing all the mail that day.

