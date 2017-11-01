Nugget of Knowledge: World War II slang

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –
SNAFU: Situation normal, all fouled up.
TARFU: Things are really fouled up.
FUBAR: Fouled up beyond all recognition.
Beat your gums: talk a lot…maybe too much.
Chow Hound: the guy who’s always first in the dinner line…think “Mooch.”
Dear John: the letter from your wife or gal telling you it’s all over.
Eight Ball: the soldier who’s always screwing up.
Hubba! Hubba! to show enthusiasm over something.
Joe: coffee
Juice: electricity
Maggie’s Drawer’s: the red flag on the firing line that shows you missed your target.
Mickey Mouse Rules: petty rules…rules just for the sake of having rules.
That’s All She Wrote: the traditional yell from the mail clerk when he was done distributing all the mail that day.
