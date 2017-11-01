Suspect said he was giving driving lessons in exchange for crack

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who said he was teaching another person how to drive in exchange for crack is facing drug possession charges following a traffic stop.

According to a police report, officers pulled over a car Tuesday morning for making an improper turn at South Avenue and Federal Street. When officers approached the car, the driver, who they did not name in the report, told them that he didn’t have a driver’s license but that he had applied for it, took the test and was waiting for the Ohio BMV to send it to him in the mail.

The officers said they noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and that the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Stephen Mazzola, told them he had just smoked marijuana and handed officers the marijuana cigarette, the report stated.

Police said they found a crack pipe on the passenger floor and two bindles of heroin in Mazzola’s pocket.

Mazzola was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on drug possession charges. Police say he told them on the ride to the jail that he was teaching the driver how to drive in exchange for crack and that the heroin they found in his pocket was not his and that he must have picked it up somewhere. He also said that crack is his drug of choice and that heroin makes him sick, the report stated.

While at the jail, officers found a syringe in Mazzola’s underwear, according to the report.

The driver was issued a traffic ticket for not having a license, improper turn and a tail light violation. He was taken to his home and turned over to his father.

Mazzola faces an additional charge of wrongful entrustment.