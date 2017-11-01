Volpini Real Living donates $10K to Rescue Mission campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Volpini Real Living donated $10,000 to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and is asking others to help as well.

The realty company issued a challenge to other businesses in the Valley, asking them to donate whatever they could to help the Rescue Mission open a new building.

The number of people that are clients of the Rescue Mission has doubled in the past decade, so more space is needed.

The Rescue Mission started the “Move our Mission” capital campaign for a new building in 2015, but CEO John Muckridge said this plan has been in the works for awhile.

“The Mission has been working toward building a capital campaign. I think back in 1989 is when we first were looking at this project, so to see the community engaged at the level it’s engaged in — to get us to the point where we’re ready to put a shovel in the ground and then cross the finish next calendar year is very encouraging, very encouraging,” he said.

The new facility will be built behind the old South High School on Market Street.