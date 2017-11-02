Fire destroys vacant Sharon house in neighborhood plagued by arson

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon firefighters are trying to determine how a vacant house caught on fire Thursday morning.

It happened on South Irvine Avenue around 8:30 a.m.

The building is now nothing but rubble.

Once firefighters confirmed that no one was inside, they let it burn to the ground. They considered the house an unsafe structure, which means they weren’t going in unless someone was in danger.

Firefighters said this isn’t the first time that a house caught fire on this street.

“The last two years have been busy. We’ve had a lot of fires, and unfortunately, a good portion of those have been arson fires when it’s at a vacant/abandoned house. In this neighborhood, it’s been plagued with it. It’s seen the highest incidence of that,” said Sharon Fire Chief Bob Fiscus.

Fiscus said the property next door also burned down due to arson.

The investigation is ongoing.