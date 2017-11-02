Hermitage doctor approved as medical marijuana practitioner

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A Hermitage doctor is among a list of physicians approved as a medical marijuana practitioner

Dr. Robert Brown is the only doctor approved in Mercer County. He works at Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at 3150 Highland Road in Hermitage.

Doctors were required to apply on the health department’s website as well as complete four hours of training to be a provider.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program is expected to be up and running sometime next year.

It’s open to state residents under a doctor’s care who suffer from a list of medical conditions.