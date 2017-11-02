Howland Boys Soccer drops Regional heartbreaker



RAVENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Howland fell to Aurora 1-0 in the Division II Regional Semifinals Wednesday night at Ravenna High School.

It was the Tigers first trip to Regionals since 2010.

Dan French scored the game-winner in the 77th minute for the Greenmen.

Howland Goalkeeper Michael Schwartz finished with four saves in the setback.

The Tigers end the season with a record of 16-3-1.

Aurora advances to face Hawken in the Division II Regional Finals on Saturday. Game site and time is yet to be officially announced.