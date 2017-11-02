Mom helps stop knife attack in Warren, stomps on suspect’s foot

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said the mother of a 20-year-old man who had thrown his attacker to the ground during a fight was held there by his mom, who stomped on the attacker’s foot and took away his knife.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at a house in the 100 block of Cherry Ave. N.W.

According to a police report, 21-year-old Zachary Aikins became enraged because he and his family were being evicted. The 20-year-old victim said Aikins pulled a knife on him and began slashing and jabbing it at him.

The victim threw Aikins to the ground as his mother stomped on Aikins’ foot and grabbed the knife out of his hand, the report stated.

Aikins took off but was caught a short time later.

He was charged with felonious assault.

The victim suffered minor cuts, the report stated.