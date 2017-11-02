Nugget of Knowledge: Oldest living WW II veteran

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: World War II slang

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Let’s meet America’s oldest World War Two veteran: 111-year-old Richard Overton of Austin, Texas.

These are pictures from his birthday party in May 2016, when he turned 110.

He joined the Army in September 1940. He served in the South Pacific with an all-black unit — the 1887th Engineer Aviation Battalion.

He saw plenty of action, among his stops: Guam and Iwo Jima.

His awards include the Meritorious Unit Commendation, Army Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal and Expert Rifle Marksmanship Badge.

Richard gets up early as 3 a.m., drinks two to four cups of coffee and has the first of his 12 daily cigars — Tampa Sweets.

He’s been married twice and has no children.

He lives on Richard Overton Avenue, and visitors stop by constantly. Kids wait to take their photos with him as though he were Santa Clause.

Richard likes his whiskey. His drink of choice: a whiskey and Coke, and when his caretakers are pouring, it’s always more Coke than whiskey these days.

