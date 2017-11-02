Pardon program gives second chance to Pa. residents with criminal history

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Thursday night, Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack introduced the public to ways to wipe away a criminal record.

A criminal conviction in Pennsylvania carries more than just a stigma. It can hinder things many people take for granted, like employment and being able to volunteer in the community.

The community forum at Thiel College called “Pathways to Pardons” explored ways to clear someone’s record.

Erie native Michael Outlaw is a strong community advocate but up until May of 2015, he wasn’t able to give back in the ways he wanted to because of a mistake he made years ago.

That all changed when he was pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

“I’m grateful, I’m thankful and now I’m just trying to do my part by being a law-abiding citizen, getting a second chance, and just…providing hope to others who have faced similar barriers in their lives,” Outlaw said.

“When people get a chance to see a person like this and how much they’ve changed, how much they can make a difference, I think it’s inspiring,” Stack said.

The “Pathways to Pardons” program is meant to help those who have a history of minor criminal offenses receive a pardon in order to become fully functioning members of society.

“Tonight is about second chances. You’ve paid your debt to society and you can move forward with a productive life in your community,” said Sen. Michele Brooks (R-Jamestown).

Stack said people shouldn’t have to be punished over and over again for their criminal background.

“This is the way to becoming a productive citizen as opposed to being a drain on society. So many people have changed and have done everything they can to be forgiven.”

There may be more people than you think looking into applying for a pardon. That’s why Stack believes this program is offering hope to those who need it most.

“Hope is power and as long as people have that hope, there’s no mountain they can’t climb,” he said.

The pardon process used to take about three years but recent pardons have been issued in as little as 18 months.

It takes about three years from the time an application is filed for a pardon or commutation until a hearing is held before the Board of Pardons.

Applications are available online. They cost $8 plus a $25 filing fee.