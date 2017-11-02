Pipeline replacement project in Warren could inconvenience residents

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – An over $4 million project is set to begin in the City of Warren but while it brings major improvements, Mayor Doug Franklin said it’s also an inconvenience.

Dominion Energy Ohio has invested the money to replace more than 276,000 feet of pipeline throughout Warren with corrosion-resistant line.

There are three separate projects.

The first begins November 13 and affects parts of Hoyt, Maple, Second, Third, and Fourth streets and Hayes and Highland avenues. Dominion will be replacing pipeline from the 1940s.

For the hundred or so households impacted, Franklin said it may be a temporary headache.

“There’ll be the inconvenience of the street being torn up and some of their front lawns and right-of-way being disrupted somewhat.”

Dominion said it will also need to shut off natural gas service in the area for up to a few hours. The company said it will try to give a warning at least 24 hours beforehand.

The first project is expected to be finished by March 30.

The second will start in January to replace pipeline from the ’20s and ’50s along portions of Highland Avenue SW between Dover Avenue and Fourth Street.

The third project is set to begin in February, replacing pipeline from the ’20s and ’40s on Tod Avenue.