Police looking for suspect accused of shooting at Austintown Walmart

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for a man they say shot another man in the parking lot of Walmart in Austintown.

They’ve identified the suspect as 26-year-old Terrance D. Craig, of Campbell. Craig is facing a felonious assault charge, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police said Craig shot a man sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the store on Mahoning Avenue. The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. Monday.

The victim was shot in the stomach, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Those with information on Craig are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals tip line at (866) 4WANTED. They can also text the keyword “WANTED” to Tip 411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous.



