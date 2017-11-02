Recovering from financial issues, city of Niles debates reopening of pool

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Niles remains in a fiscal emergency, and though it’s showing signs of recovery, money is still tight.

That’s why there’s opposition to one group’s plan to reopen the Niles swimming pool.

The city’s swimming pool hasn’t been used since the summer of 2013. The pool building’s in bad shape — a water pipe needs to be repaired under the pool — but there’s still a group in Niles that is passionate about reopening the pool next season.

There’s a good chance that the city will get a $67,000 state grant to get the pool operational, but it may have to spend $40,000 on lifeguards.

Those who want it reopened say it’ll be good for Niles. They say some of the money spent on lifeguards can be made back in concession sales and fees.

“Parks are not designed to make money. They’re not a business. They’re designed to enrich your community and have something for the people to do that are surrounding. We have a beautiful pool here,” said Al Cantola, Niles’ next fourth-ward councilman.

Those against it say the city can’t afford it.

“We’re certainly recovering, but we’re not recovered, and I think taking on an expense like that is just not possible,” said John Davis, of the fiscal commission overseeing the city’s financials.

