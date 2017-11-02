Student Athlete: Emily Strama

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Mathews senior Emily Strama never backs down from a challenge.

She does a little bit of everything for the Mustangs…soccer, basketball, track, and even football this season. She’ll graduate with 12 varsity letters, 5 of those competing against boys.

Emily is a versatile athlete, outstanding student, and now our Student Athlete of the Week.

“I’m very competitive, I like to be the best at everything,” said Strama. “I want to bring out the best in myself in the classroom and on the field.”

Emily has been competing against boys, basically her whole life. This fall, she became the first female football player in Mathews history, serving as kicker for the Mustangs.

“I built up confidence and I realized I’m capable of doing this so I thought why not?,” she said. “I just think it’s crazy. It just goes to show that women can do just as much as men.”

On the field, Emily has played a crucial role for the Mustangs…hitting 34 of 39 extra points this season. She also set a school record with 8 extra points in a single game, and her career’s not over. This Friday, she’ll compete in a playoff match-up against Dalton.

“I think it’s awesome that I get to be a part of it, especially like this is my first and last year. I’m glad I get to play with this group of guys.”

Emily was also a four-year starter on the soccer team as an All District midfielder. Plus, she plays a key role on the basketball and track teams at Mathews. On top of that, she carries a 3.92 GPA and is President of National Honor Society.

“A lot of people say I’m crazy and that they would never imagine doing this,” said Strama. “But school does come first for me but sports help me keep up those grades.”