LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WYTV) – Traffic is limited to a single lane of alternating traffic on the Route 551 bridge after a vehicle fire.

A truck crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike stopped traffic on the bridge while crews worked to put out the fire and clean up the mess. The crash happened between Orchard Road to Beaver Dam Road.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the bridge will now have to be inspected for damage.