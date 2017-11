CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Canfield downed Aurora, 23-0, on Friday in an opening-round Division III playoff contest. The Cardinals advance to play Notre Dame Cathedral Latin next week.

Paul Breinz had a 1-yard TD for the Cardinals, while Vinny Fiorenza notched a 13-yard scoring run as well.

Fiorenza also connected with Breinz for a 7-yard TD pass in the third quarter.

