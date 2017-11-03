Cappabianca scores twice, but Reserve ousted by Norwayne



CRESTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Western Reserve fell to Norwayne, 22-13, on Friday in an opening-round Division VI playoff game.

After a blocked punt, Jack Cappabianca gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with a 6-yard TD run. Clay Harvey then notched a 1-yard touchdown run for Norwayne to tie the contest.

Late in the first half, Harvey found Bryce Hall for a 20-yard TD pass to give Norwayne a 15-7 lead at the break. In the third quarter Weston Garman scored on a 67-yard run for a 22-7 Norwayne lead.

Cappabianca scored his second TD of the game — a 3-yard TD run — early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 22-13.

Scoring Chart

Norwayne, 22-13

First Quarter

W – Jack Cappabianca, 6-yard TD run (W 7-0, 4:37)

N – Clay Harvey, 1-yard TD run (T 7-7, 3:10)

Second Quarter

N – Bryce Hall, 20-yard TD catch from Clay Harvey (N 15-7, 0:24)

Third Quarter

N – Weston Garman, 67-yard TD run (N 22-7, 11:44)

Fourth Quarter

W – Jack Cappabianca, 3-yard TD run (N 22-13, 11:31)

