City of Warren installs safe exchange zone to prevent robberies

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The city of Warren now has a place where people can complete their internet transactions or meet up for custody swaps.

The Exchange Zone is located in front of the municipal building at 141 South Street SE.

The city’s safety service director said the spot can be used by online buyers and sellers to safely exchange goods for cash. It can also be used for child exchanges in visitation arrangements.

“Craigslist transactions that have turned into robberies and/or violent encounters have become a nationwide trend and a problem for police departments across the country,” he wrote in a news release. “In an effort to alleviate this trend and keep our citizens safe, the Municipal Justice Building is offering several parking spots as a suggested location option for these transactions.”

The area is under 24-hour surveillance and is marked by yellow parking spots.

Signs designating the area as e-commerce and child custody exchange zone were installed Friday morning. They also include the Police Department’s non-emergency number, should you need to speak with an officer.