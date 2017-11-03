Daybreak Nation on Location: Tyler History Center open house

The exhibit showcases the development of the Valley

The history museum is unveiling a new and impressive exhibit this weekend, called The People of the Mahoning Valley: Stories of Identity and Innovation, at a free open house.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you don’t have any plans this weekend, how about taking a small trip to the Tyler Mahoning Valley History Center?

The exhibit showcases the development of the Valley, using people to tell the story, from small to large artifacts.

The open house is this Saturday at 325 W. Federal Street from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Mahoning Valley Historical Society’s website.

