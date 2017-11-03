East Palestine eliminated by Mogadore, 39-20



MOGADORE, Ohio (WYTV) – East Palestine was ousted by Mogadore, 39-20, on Friday in an opening-round Division VI playoff matchup.

Mogadore recovered an onside kick and got on the board with a 15-yard TD run by Gavin Christy.

East Palestine answered with a 14-play drive capped by Parker Sherry’s 5-yd TD run for an 8-7 lead.

Mogadore regained the lead on Dalton Brake’s 1-yard TD run. Luke Rosato’s 59-yard TD pass to Connor Kerr later in the second quarter put Mogadore ahead 22-8.

