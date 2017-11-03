Howland Middle School student charged with making gun threat

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A teen is now in trouble after a school threat made in Howland.

The Howland Police Department reached out to First News and wants to reassure the community that the school is safe.

Friday, a 14-year-old boy remains in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center. He’s charged with inducing panic, a felony.

Police say Howland Middle School administrators contacted them Thursday after a student was overheard saying he was going to bring a gun to school Friday and shoot it up.

Investigators credit witnesses for coming forward and helping them quickly make an arrest in the case.

The student has been suspended from school. Police notified a family member of the incident and said the family member told officers that the boy doesn’t have access to any firearms.

He is scheduled to have a detention hearing at Family Court on Monday.