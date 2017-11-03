Massillon’s late rally ends Boardman’s season



MASSILLON, Ohio (WYTV) – Ten years ago to the day (Nov. 3, 2007), Boardman won their last playoff game over Euclid (14-7) in the 2007 Regional Quarterfinal round. Tonight, the Spartans led Massillon by 9 with 9 minutes to play. However, the Tigers scored twice late to prevail 28-23. Massillon (8-3) will face Mifflin (9-2) next week in the Region 7 Semifinal.

Massillon opened the game with a 91-yard kickoff return by Tyree Broyles to score the game’s first touchdown. Back came Boardman as JuJuan Forte returned the ensuing kickoff 55-yards to the Tigers’ 35. From there Maurice Pickard ran the ball four times and scored the tying touchdown from 7-yards away.

When Massillon had the ball again, Jamir Thomas capped off a 8-play, 57-yard drive to take the lead back for the Tigers with just under 7 minutes to play in the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Mike O’Horo scored from 8-yards out to close the Massillon lead to 1-point (14-13) after a missed extra-point attempt. The drive went 51-yards and took 8-plays.

To begin the third quarter, Boardman accumulated a 14-play drive which culminated with a Tommy Fryda 37-yard field goal to give the Spartans a 16-14 advantage. Boardman possessed the ball for 5 minutes and 3 seconds.

At the end of the third frame, the Spartans’ Noah Falleti pinned Massillon at their 6-yard line following a 36-yard punt which went out of bounds. After a Tiger three-and-out, Boardman reacquired the ball on Massillon’s 34-yard line. Seven plays later, O’Horo carried Boardman into the endzone to extend Boardman’s lead to 9-points. O’Horo kept the ball in his hands for the final five plays including a key fourth down conversion from the Tigers’ 8-yard line.

Back came Massillon, Aidan Longwell completed 3 of 4 passes including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Austin Kutscher to close the gap to 23-21. Longwell only need 32 seconds to compiled 74-yards through the air.

The Tigers’ defense held Boardman on three plays without a first down. After a punt which went out of bounds on Massillon’s 41 yard line, Longwell found Dean Clark for six more points on a 19-yard pass play to cap a 5-play, 59-yard drive.

Boardman’s season comes to a close at 6-5.

Scoring Chart

Massillon, 28-23

First Quarter

M – Tyree Broyles, 91-yard kickoff return TD (M 7-0, 11:44)

B – Maurice Pickard, 7-yard TD run (T 7-7, 9:22)

M – Jamir Thomas, 6-yard TD run (M 14-7, 6:56)

Second Quarter

B – Mike O’Horo, 8-yard TD run (M 14-13, 4:47)

Third Quarter

B – Tommy Fryda, 37-yard FG (B 16-14, 6:52)

Fourth Quarter

B – Mike O’Horo, 5-yard TD run (B 23-14, 9:19)

M – Austin Kutscher, 36-yard TD catch from Aidan Longwell (B 23-21, 8:40)

M – Dean Clark, 19-yard TD catch from Aidan Longwell (M 28-23, 5:46)

