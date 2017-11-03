McCoy TD run gives Mooney 13-7 win at Poland



POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Mooney edged Poland, 13-7, on Friday in an opening-round Division IV playoff contest.

Andre McCoy scored the go-ahead touchdown run late in the fourth quarter for the Cardinals. They advance to play Stuebenville next week.

Still scoreless late in the first half, Brent Weaver notched an interception for Mooney. It set up a 14-yard TD pass from John Murphy to Nico Marchionda.

Mooney missed a 28-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Later in the third, Poland’s Brandon Barringer hauled in an interception. Dante Romano followed with a 16-yard TD run to tie the game at 7.

Mooney regained a 13-7 lead with just over three minutes remaining on McCoy’s 7-yard TD run.

McCoy finished with 142 yards on 24 carries for Mooney. Romano paced Poland with 70 yards on 12 carries.

