Nugget of Knowledge: Random nuggets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Elvis Presley’s manager sold “I Hate Elvis” buttons as a way to make money off of people who weren’t buying his merchandise.

Salvador Dali never paid a bill at a restaurant: he would write a check and then draw something on the back…no one would cash it: hey, Salvador Dali drew something on that.

China owns all of the pandas in the world. It rents them out for about a million dollars a year.

Bones that archeologists have found at the south pole show that at one time, 40 million years ago, penguins stood six feet tall and weighed 250 pounds.

At least ten Blockbuster stores are still open in this country.

Mr. Rogers always mentioned out loud when he was feeding his fish because a young blind viewer once asked him to do that….she just wanted to know the fish were fed.

The first sales pitch for the Nerf ball was “Nerf: You can’t hurt babies or old people!”

If you drive at exactly the 45 mph speed limit on a certain stretch of Route 66 in New Mexico, the road’s rumble strips will play a song… “America the Beautiful.”

Before settling on the Seven Dwarfs we know today, Disney considered Chesty, Tubby, Burpy, Deafy, Hickey, Wheezy, and Awful.

When the Canadian province of the Northwest Territories was considering renaming itself in the 1990s, one name that gained support was “Bob.”

Scottish immigrants brought fried chicken to America.

Truman Show Delusion is a mental condition: a patient believes he or she is the star of an imaginary reality show.

Bubbles will keep your bath water warmer, longer.

